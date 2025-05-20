Former First Lady Appears in Court for theft of Motor vehicles



Former First Lady, Esther Lungu has appeared for mention in the Lusaka Magistrate Court, in a matter where she and 4 others are charged with theft of motor vehicles.



Mrs Lungu appeared before Lusaka Resident Magistrate, Mwandu Sakala.



Trial has since been adjourned to June 24, 2025, on grounds that the Presiding Magistrate, Mbuyanwa Sinvula is indisposed.





In this matter, the former First Lady and 4 police officers are charged with 4 counts of theft of motor vehicles, which allegedly belong to Elizabeth Phiri, a relative of Mrs Lungu.





Mrs Lungu is also individually accused of grabbing a certificate of title for Mrs PHIRI’s house in Lusaka’s Libala area.





Further Mr .Lungu is charged with possession of 400,000 dollars, which is deemed to be proceeds of crime.



Source: ZNBC