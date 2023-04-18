Former footballer Tendai Ndoro loses all assets to ex-wife in divorce settlement, unlike Hakimi

Social media is abuzz with reports that former Zimbabwe and Orlando Pirates striker Tendai Ndoro lost his house and fleet of luxury cars to his South African wife Thando Maseko after their breakup.



It has been claimed that unlike Achraf Hakimi who registered his assets in his mother’s name, Ndoro registered his house and a range of posh cars in his wife’s name.



During their divorce, it is alleged that Thando Maseko kicked Ndoro out of ‘his’ house and seized all of his assets, leaving him on the verge of bankruptcy. The incident occured in 2021.