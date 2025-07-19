FORMER HEALTH MINISTER SAYS GOVT’S ANTI-CORRUPTION MEASURES IN HEALTH SECTOR MAY BE TOO LITTLE TOO LATE



By Chamuka Shalubala



Former health minister Dr. Brian Chituwo says the measures the government is putting in place to address corruption in the health sector may be too little, too late.





While commending the government’s efforts to fix the broken health system, Dr. Chituwo notes that the extent of corruption that has taken root over the years is a significant challenge.





Dr. Chituwo says the recent arrests and raids by the Anti-Corruption Commission, Drug Enforcement Commission, and Zambia Police, where over 50 individuals have been arrested and more than 200 pharmacies raided in connection with the theft of medical supplies, have the potential to restore public trust and renew donor confidence.





He has emphasized the need for the Ministry of Health to strengthen internal controls and enhance supervision mechanisms to protect drugs and medical equipment from pilferage at all levels of the supply chain.



Dr. Chituwo is of the view that by taking decisive action and implementing robust controls, the government can work towards rebuilding trust in the health sector and improving healthcare delivery.



PHOENIX NEWS