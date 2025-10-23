FORMER KATETE DC BOUGHT MORNING AFTER PILL FOR HIS SEXUALLY ABUSED GRANDDAUGHTER





By Samuel Khwawe



The Katete Magistrate Court has heard how former Katete District Commissioner DC Raphael Phiri sexually abused his 15 years old granddaughter in his house and later traveled to Chipata District to buy morning after pill for her.





This is in a matter Mr. Phiri is facing charges of incest.



In a trial led by Senior state advocate Nchimunya Munkombwe, the granddaughter to the accused has testified that her grandfather facilitated her release from school for a four-day holiday on July 4, 2025 and went to his house where he was alone at the moment.





Around 19:00 hours, the accused took the victim to Pangani Lodge for dinner and returned home around 21:00 hours.



She explains that when she went to sleep in a separate bedroom, her grandfather the accused convinced her to join him in his bedroom where he asked her to takeoff her clothes and later had sex with her.



He thn took her to Chipata District the following morning where he bought her morning-after pill to take.





the court has further heard that when school closed on August 8, 2025, the victim went to stay with the accused, where he were residing with two other cousins.



On August 13, the accused called for the victim around 04:00 hours to join him in his bedroom where he had sex with her.



On August 15, again around 04:00 hours, the accused called the victim to his room where he had sex with her which he repeated on August 19.





The girl then reported the incidents to her cousin on August 22 and then to her elder sister, who resides in Livingstone.



Around 10:00 hours on August 22, the accused sent his driver to pick her up from home and bring her to his office.





While at his office, he told her to stop telling people what had happened.



Later that same day, the police picked the victim and took her to the hospital for a medical examination after her sister reported the matter to the Livingstone Police Station.





The second prosecution witness, the elder sister of the victim, has estified that the accused became the victim’s guardian on February 12, 2024, following the death of the victim’s mother, who was the first-born daughter of the accused.





She has stated that the victim told her she had been sexually abused by the accused, which prompted her to report the matter to the Livingstone Police Station.





Another witness, the deputy headteacher at a named Secondary School, as testified that the accused called her on July 4, 2025, requesting permission for the victim to leave school.





Permission was granted and the victim was picked up by the accused and his driver.



The trial continues on November 10, 2025.