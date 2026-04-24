FORMER LEADERS’ BENEFITS BILL NEEDS REFINEMENT AND WIDER CONSULTATION – JERE



Prominent Lusaka lawyer, Dickson Jere, has urged Parliament to strengthen and clarify provisions in the proposed “Benefits of Former Presidents and Former Vice Presidents Bill No. 5 of 2026,” citing gaps that could create uncertainty if left unaddressed.





Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Cabinet Affairs, Mr. Jere said lawmakers should not avoid sensitive issues such as funeral arrangements for former Heads of State.





He noted that while the Bill provides for funeral benefits, it does not clearly outline the responsibilities of the State and the family, adding that recent national experiences had exposed the need for precise legal guidance to prevent disputes.





Mr. Jere further recommended that retirement houses for former Presidents be designated as State-owned residences, similar to the arrangement in Botswana.





He said such properties should not be sold, rented, or mortgaged by beneficiaries or their families, arguing that this would preserve public assets.





On family matters, the lawyer said the Bill must clearly address how benefits would be distributed in cases involving polygamous marriages, including entitlements for widows.





He added that the law should also stipulate inheritance procedures where a former President dies without a spouse or children.



Commenting on security provisions, Mr. Jere observed that the Bill’s proposal of three State security officers for former Presidents should be treated as a minimum threshold.





He suggested that security agencies be allowed to determine additional personnel based on prevailing threat assessments.



Regarding former Vice Presidents, he said the Bill should explicitly limit housing benefits to those elected as running mates, noting that they had received a public mandate.





He also called for a clearer definition of “Vice President,” warning that vague wording could create confusion over whether other past positions–such as Prime Minister or similar roles–would qualify.





Mr. Jere also proposed that former First Ladies or Gentlemen who served a full term be accorded some level of support, stating that their dignity should be safeguarded even after leaving office.





On financial matters, he agreed with provisions that salary arrears for former Vice Presidents should not be backdated, but instead commence only after the Bill becomes law.





However, he declined to take a position on whether former Presidents or Vice Presidents should lose benefits upon returning to active politics, suggesting that Parliament conduct comparative studies with other countries before making a determination.





He additionally encouraged consideration of establishing presidential libraries to preserve the legacy and historical records of former leaders, noting that former President Edgar Lungu had previously expressed reservations about retirement houses, describing them as costly to the State.





Mr. Jere said he supported the Bill in principle but stressed that it required further strengthening.



He urged the Committee to defer its passage to allow for broader consultations and benchmarking with countries such as South Africa and Botswana.





Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee thanked Mr. Jere for his submission, describing his contribution as a rare act of patriotism.