Former Malawian President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera Mourns the Passing of the Ngoni Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV

By Joseph Mapalo Kamanga

Former President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, has expressed deep sadness following the passing of Paramount Chief Mpezeni IV of the Ngoni people, who died in Lusaka, Zambia.

In an official press release issued on May 31, 2026, by his spokesperson, Hon. Gift Nankhuni, MP, the former Malawian Head of State recalled with fondness his personal interactions with the late traditional ruler.

Dr. Chakwera fondly remembered the Paramount Chief’s historic visit to Malawi in 2014, when he traveled to officiate the coronation of his nephew, Mkhosi Jere, as Paramount Chief M’mbelwa V. He described that visit as a profound testament to the unbreakable bond that unites all Ngoni people across regional borders.

Accordingly, Dr. Chakwera has conveyed his deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the entire Ngoni community in Malawi.

His message explicitly extended to the Ngoni populations residing in parts of the Mchinji district, which fall under the historic reign of the Mpezeni Dynasty, as well as to Their Majesties M’mbelwa V and Gomani V in particular.

© Zambia Reports | June 1, 2026