Former Man Utd player builds $5.5bn empire that’s 7 times Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth

Get to know Louis Saha, a former Manchester United striker and France football (soccer) player. The former footballer has transitioned from a successful football career to an even more impressive business venture, amassing a fortune that dwarfs that of his ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Saha, who played for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2008, won two League titles including a Champions League and League Cup under Sir Alex Ferguson. After retiring in 2013 following spells at Everton, Tottenham, Sunderland, and Lazio, the Frenchman shifted his focus to entrepreneurship. His company, AxisStars, has since skyrocketed in value, now estimated at a staggering £4.3 billion ($5.5 billion) — more than seven times Ronaldo’s reported £600 million ($775 million) net worth, according to Belfast Live.

Co-founded with marketing expert Kate Hamer and tech executive Patrice Arnera, AxisStars serves as a networking platform linking professional athletes, entertainers and trusted partners with the aim of helping them manage their careers or build their brands. The firm boasts connections with over 550 former athletes, offering career guidance and tailored services.

Saha revealed that the venture has been more fulfilling than his footballing days. “I still get asked for advice by different people on a daily basis,” he told The Guardian. Recounting a recent example, he explained, “My agent called me to say he had a talented French footballer who he wants to bring to England, and asked me for advice on how to create a tailor-made training programme. I put him in touch with people I used to work with.”

He added, “This kind of player could join Axis as he can then search for a personal coach in his region. It is a hard process but it’s so rewarding, because if I can help 100,000 people, it’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo remains one of the wealthiest athletes in history, becoming the first active footballer to surpass $1 billion in career earnings. His Al-Nassr contract alone brought in £220 million ($285m) last year, supplemented by endorsements with Nike, Whoop, and Binance. The Portuguese icon also profits from his CR7 brand, which includes hotels, fragrances, and a massively popular YouTube channel with over 74 million subscribers.

Despite Ronaldo’s financial success, Saha’s business acumen has propelled him into an even higher financial echelon, proving that life after football can be just as lucrative.