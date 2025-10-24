Former Manchester United defender, Paul Parker slams Marcus Rashford

Former Manchester United defender, Paul Parker has sharply criticized forward Marcus Rashford for claiming he gave his best efforts while playing for the Red Devils.

The England international was reportedly listed among the ‘Bomb Squad’ by then-manager Ruben Amorim after struggling to impress the Portuguese coach, which eventually led to his loan moves to Aston Villa and subsequently to Barcelona.

Rashford has since found success at Barcelona, where he took his goal tally to five goals and five assists in 12 appearances after scoring a brace in their 6-1 victory over 10-man Olympiakos in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Reacting to this improved performance, Parker spoke in a chat with a betting site and stated that Rashford was “completely lazy” at Old Trafford.

Parker argued that Rashford let his teammates down, saying, “He was lazy, he didn’t do anything.” He questioned whether any players in the UK would trust him as a teammate, asserting that the answer is “no-one.” Parker said that the urgency he played with—where it was “life and death” should have been ingrained in Rashford, but wasn’t.

Parker concluded that if a player “can’t give everything for your boyhood club and you are willing to let down the rest of the team, then that says a lot about you.” He added that failing to deliver for the club he had been at since he was a kid and letting down his teammates on numerous occasions put Rashford in “a very bad position.”