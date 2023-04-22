Former Miss Rwanda reveals how Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha tried to lure her

Former Miss Rwanda Jolly Mutesi has revealed how Facebook rapist Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana tried to lure her to Cape Town for a fake $3m per annum presenting opportunity on a Netflix show.

The fake show would be alongside reality star Kylie Jenner and musician Drake.

Mutesi, who is also an entrepreneur and a former Miss Rwanda 2016, was approached through Arum Holdings, which listed Magudumana as CEO and Bester, under the alias of TK Nkwana, as chairman.

Mutesi took to Twitter after reading about Bester in the media, and detailed how she had received an invitation to come to South Africa last September for a $3m deal.

“To the few that know me very well know that I am an introvert but very big at networking because I believe that your network is your net worth. So last year, I received an invitation to go to SA as a possible candidate to host a Netflix show alongside Kylie J & Drake,” said Mutesi.

Mutesi questioned why they had chosen her, to which the company responded saying that they needed an East African for the show and she apparently was the right profile.

Mutesi said she was sceptical despite her excitement over the opportunity, which would potentially give her a huge platform to launch herself to the world and show her potential, as well as a three-year contract where she would paid $3 to $4m per year.

“As a hustler that believes in the holy Bible, my instincts told me to look through it with a fine tooth comb. I requested the company profile, official invitation and hotel booking, presented it to authorities to seek advice and help me to know how legit it was.

“The due diligence was done and I was advised not to go because everything found about the company was screaming scam,” said Mutesi.

Mutesi also expressed her gratitude to the Rwandan Embassy in South Africa for saving her life from the unknown intentions of the duo.

Mutesi cautioned young people in the limelight and those aspiring to be in the limelight to always do their research on all the opportunities presented to them.

“Dear young ones, especially those in the limelight, as you are out here fending for yourself, please be vigilant about whoever presents an opportunity to you. Not all that glitters is gold. There are crooks out here with cognitive empathy without compassion. Always seek advice. Stay safe y’all,” said Mutesi.

Bester and his girlfriend Magudumana remain in custody after they were brought back to South Africa following their arrest in Arusha, Tanzania, just over a week ago.