FORMER NKANA CONGOLESE FOOTBALLER IDRIS MBOMBO CONVICTED FOR GIVING FALSE INFORMATION AND OBSTRUCTION

… he was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K5,000 or, in default, six months simple imprisonment

Lusaka… Friday June 30, 2023

The Ndola Regional Immigration has secured the conviction of a 27-year-old Congolese Footballer, Idris Ilunga Mbombo, for giving false information to an Immigration Officer and obstruction contrary to sections 52(4)(a) and 53(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia, respectively.

The former Nkana player was apprehended on 27th May 2023 during a routine operation conducted in Ndola’s Mitengo Residential Area.

During the operation, Mr. Mbombo refused to identify himself to the Officers, claiming that he did not know where his passport was.

Instead, he exhibited very violent behaviour leaving the Officers no choice but to take him into police custody.

While at Kansenshi Police Station, he produced his Congolese passport, which had been in his possession all along.

He appeared before the Ndola Magistrate Court on 29th June 2023, where he was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K6,000 or, in default, six months simple imprisonment for both counts.

Similarly, the Ndola Regional Immigration Office, on 29th June 2023, secured the conviction of a 27-year-old Chinese national, Ming Yin, for failure to comply with conditions stipulated in his Employment Permit contrary to section 28(4)(a) as read with section 56(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia. On 16th June 2023, Ming Yin was found working at Great Wall Financial Services along Kandabwe Road instead of New Future Financial Company Limited stipulated in his Employment Permit.

He appeared before the Ndola Magistrate Court on 29th June 2023, where he was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K 5,000 or, in default, six months simple imprisonment. On the same day, the Ndola Regional Immigration Office secured the conviction of a 52-year-old Turkish national, Tuncay Toplu, for unlawful stay and engaging in employment at Deniz Blocks without a permit.

Meanwhile, Great Wall Financial Services and Deniz Blocks were charged for employing foreign nationals whose status does not authorize them to be employed contrary to section 43(1)(b) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

Company representatives from the two companies are scheduled to appear in Court on 30th June, 2023.

Further, the Ndola Regional Immigration Office, on 29th June 2023, also secured the conviction of a 57-year-old Indian, Devender Kumar, for failure to comply with the conditions stipulated in his Residence Permit.

He was apprehended on 27th June 2023, when he was found working at Zameye Wholesale Cash and Carry instead of Sree PLC Zambian stipulated in his Residence Permit.

He was sentenced to pay a fine of K 3,000 or, in default, three months simple imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the three Chinese nationals Pan Peng (43), Liu Gang (36), Jia Yuqi (29), and South Korean Han Ho Bae (62), indicted in the case of suspected trafficking of five Vietnamese for sexual exploitation, appeared before Court on 30th June 2023 for mention. They remain detained.

The Department wishes to urge members of the public to cooperate with Immigration Officers in the execution of their duties.

We also want to advise holders of various Immigration Permits to observe conditions stipulated in the permits to avoid prosecution or having their permits revoked.

Namati H. Nshinka (Mr)

PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

255282/0977718155/[email protected]