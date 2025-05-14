Former Orlando Pirates Coach Jose Riveiro to Be Highest-Paid Coach in Africa as Al Ahly Salary Is Revealed

Former Orlando Pirates Coach Jose Riveiro’s Al Ahly Salary Revealed

In a major coaching shake-up, former Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has officially joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly, and his salary is turning heads.

From Soweto to Cairo

The Spanish tactician, who recently informed Orlando Pirates he would not renew his contract expiring at the end of the current season, is now set to take on a new challenge with the record African champions. Pirates confirmed his departure on April 3, with chairman Irvin Khoza later revealing that Riveiro had already secured a new deal elsewhere.

That club has now been revealed as Al Ahly, making Riveiro the second high-profile coach in under five years to leap from a South African club to the Egyptian powerhouse, following Pitso Mosimane’s similar move from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2020.

According to football journalist Micky Jnr, Riveiro has signed a lucrative deal that will see him earn US$1.5 million per year, placing him among the highest-paid coaches on the continent. The Spanish coach will also take charge of Al Ahly at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States.

“Jose Riveiro and his staff will receive $1.5 million annually at Al Ahly. All is done, and it’s 100% confirmed that Jose will lead the Red Devils at the Club World Cup. ”

A Successful Stint at Pirates

Riveiro joined Orlando Pirates in July 2022 and quickly made an impact. Over three seasons, he took charge of 130 matches, winning 81, drawing 22, and losing just 27. Under his leadership, Orlando Pirates scored 229 goals and conceded 112.

He guided the Buccaneers to five trophies—two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 titles—and also took the team to the CAF Champions League semifinals this season, solidifying his status as one of the club’s most successful modern-day coaches.

Interestingly, Riveiro’s Pirates went head-to-head with Al Ahly twice in the CAF Champions League group stages this season. The first match ended in a 0-0 draw in South Africa, but Pirates stunned the Cairo giants with a 2-1 win in Egypt, a result that may have influenced Al Ahly’s decision to secure his services.