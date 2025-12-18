FORMER PARLIAMENTARIANS CONDEMN THREATS AGAINST MPS OVER BILL 7 VOTE



THE Former Parliamentarians Association of Zambia has described as unfortunate the threats directed at some Members of Parliament for voting in favour of Constitution Amendment Bill Number 7.





Association President Yizukanji Siwanzi said he has observed threats against MPs on social media platforms. Mr. Siwanzi stressed that those issuing such threats must realise they are committing a crime, as MPs are mandated to represent their constituents.





Meanwhile, Foundation for Democratic Process President Mwenda Mumbuna noted that once elected, MPs make laws on behalf of their constituencies and not political party members.





And Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes Executive Director Arthur Muyunda said it is regrettable that MPs can find themselves threatened by cadres simply for carrying out their parliamentary duty by voting for Bill 7.



ZNBC