Former PF Cabinet Minister Alexander Chiteme Resigns From PF Central Committee





Kitwe, 22nd February, 2026



Former Patriotic Front (PF) Cabinet Minister, Alexander Chiteme, has resigned from his position as PF Member of the Central Committee (MCC).





In a statement, Hon. Chiteme dismissed claims that he had ever joined the FDD, maintaining that his political actions were firmly anchored within PF’s constitutional framework.





He acknowledged supporting Hon. Brian Mundubile during intra-party nominations, arguing that his stance was an exercise of democratic rights enshrined within the PF constitution.





“I have never joined FDD at any point,” he stated, challenging the FDD to publicly confirm whether he was ever a registered member.



“I chose to support BM8 because it is a PF constitutional right. I won’t shy away from that.”





The development comes at a time when the Patriotic Front continues to grapple with internal tensions and factional realignments ahead of crucial political milestones.



Hon. Chiteme’s resignation signals deepening divisions within the former ruling party, particularly around issues of internal democracy and candidate endorsement processes.





The former minister suggested that the investigation into his loyalty was unnecessary and politically motivated.



“Before you conclude your investigation, let me make your job easy,” he declared, confirming his resignation from PF structures.





Hon. Chiteme further announced that he is now open to joining any political party that recognizes his value and commitment to grassroots service.





He emphasized his track record of “true and physical help” to the people of Kitwe District, contrasting it with what he described as leadership through “memos” rather than tangible action.





The resignation marks a significant moment in PF’s evolving internal dynamics, particularly in the Copperbelt political landscape where loyalty, influence, and mobilization remain highly contested.





“It’s not my will but a forced decision,” He concluded, invoking faith and resilience as he charts his next political chapter.