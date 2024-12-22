FORMER PF MP URGES OPPOSITION TO ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE CRITICISM



FORMER Chifunabuli PF MP Ponde Mecha has called on opposition political parties to engage in constructive dialogue or criticism whenever they are aggrieved.





This comes to light after the UPND won the Kawambwa Central parliamentary by election on Friday.



The opposition, particularly Tonse Alliance have since rejected the results, accusing the ruling party of having rigged the election.





Mecha stated that opposition parties need to embrace legal frameworks when addressing concerns about electoral processes.



The former law maker said turning to social media to air complaints or accusations not only undermines the credibility of legitimate grievances but also risks damaging the integrity of the electoral systems.





“A responsible approach, rooted in the use of appropriate legal channels, not only strengthens our democracy but also builds public trust in the institutions charged with managing elections. I urge all political actors to lead by example by fostering a culture of accountability and respect for no rule of law,” explained Mecha.





He added that recent allegations surrounding the election which includes the claims of vote buying, violence and manipulation have dominated public discourse.



He said such claims must be addressed responsibly, with a focus on credible evidence.





“Electoral disputes should be presented to the relevant authorities, including the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) and the courts, for impartial adjudication.”



“The ECZ operates under a robust legal framework designed to manage and oversee elections. Trusting these systems is essential to preserving the integrity of our democracy. Emotional or baseless accusations made in public forums only serve to erode confidence in these institutions and hinder progress. I call on all stakeholders to allow due process to prevail, ensuring that any concerns are resolved within the boundaries of the law,” said Mecha.





The former MP explained that elections are a fundamental aspect of democracy and should serve as opportunities for reflection and progress and not division.



“Political leaders, regardless of their affiliations, must prioritise the interests of the people above all else,” he said.





He added that the upcoming by elections in other constituencies present an opportunity to demonstrate the values of peaceful competition, unity and commitment to democratic principles.



Mecha further congratulated the historic victory of the UPND in Kawambwa Central Constituency.





He said the victory symbolises the evolving political dynamics of the nation and underscores the electorate’s commitment to strengthening democracy.



“The election of a UPND representative in Kawambwa Central creates an opportunity for the constituency to benefit from the government’s development agenda.”





“It is my hope that the newly elected Member of Parliament, Hon Engineer Nason Musonda will rise to the occasion, prioritize the needs of the people, and work towards creating tangible progress for all citizens of the constituency,” said Mecha.



Kalemba