Former President Chakwera has vacated Kamuzu Palace and now relocated to his private house in Salima

Outgoing President Lazarus Chakwera has started packing and moving his belongings from Kamuzu Palace to his private residence.





As at 22:30, a second Van was loading getting ready to depart for Chakwera’s private residence to drop the consignment.

Source: Malawi media





(Tepapa balonga abanabo ba Chakwes). When the people say kuyabebele, not even ECZ, Judges, Parliament, Police, red army cadres, ZNBC or Kalemba propaganda can stop it)