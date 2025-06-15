Former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu Deserves a Dignified State Funeral- LAZ





**DR. EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU DESERVES THE HIGHEST HONOUR AND STATE FUNERAL AS FORMER PRESIDENT: A PLEA TO THE FAMILY TO ALLOW THE PROTOCOL FOR STATE FUNERAL TO TAKE ITS FULL COURSE IN RESPECT OF HIS FUNERAL AND BURIAL**





The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) joins the entire country in expressing its grief and sorrow at the passing of the Sixth President of the Republic of Zambia, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, on 5th June 2025 in South Africa. It is for this reason that on 11th June, 2025, the LAZ President led Council Members in paying their respects and signing the book of condolences at Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka.





Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was a senior member of the Legal Profession and was given the huge responsibility and privilege, to serve the people as President of the Republic of Zambia, the highest office of the land.





LAZ has keenly followed the recent developments and public discourse regarding the late former President’s funeral arrangements. Unfortunately, there is no legislation to guide the nation in balancing private interests and state protocols in times such as these. However, it is our considered view that, having held the office of President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu ceased to be an ordinary or private citizen and a state funeral is the least we owe him as a society.

We are reminded by the comments, albeit in passing, of the High Court Judge in the case of The People Vs. The Secretary To The Cabinet, Ex Parte Kawische Kaunda 2021/HP/0768, which opined that a former President is not an ordinary person, and hence entitled to a state funeral, which is a public funeral ceremony, observing the strict rules of protocol, held to honour people of national significance.





The family remains a critical stakeholder regarding the funeral arrangements of the former President and is concerned, correctly so, about the feelings and customs of the society, as the custodians of the wishes of the deceased, but the State has a crucial role to play and the citizens at large have a legitimate interest to be