FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S FAMILY APPEALS BURIAL RULING



By Darius Choonya



The family of former President Edgar Lungu has filed a notice of appeal before the South African Supreme Court of Appeal, seeking to challenge the decision of the Pretoria High Court that ordered the repatriation of Mr. Lungu’s body to Zambia for a state funeral to be presided by President Hakainde Hichilema.





In their notice of appeal, the Lungu family has stated that they intend to appeal the entire judgment of the Pretoria High Court.





In the said judgment, the lower court ordered the funeral service parlour in South Africa to release Mr. Lungu’s body to a representative of the Zambian government appointed to handle the repatriation.





In an interview with Diamond News, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has confirmed that the Lungu family has filed the notice of appeal and that the Zambian government will soon file a response.



#NewsOnTheGo