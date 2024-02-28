FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S STATEMENT PROVOCATIVE- West UPND

FORMER PRESIDENT EDGAR LUNGU’S STATEMENT PROVOCATIVE

28/2/24

The former Republican President Edgar Lungu’s statement alleging that Zambians will rise and force President Hakainde Hichilema to relinquish power before 2026 is regrettable and most unfortunate to have come from him, especially as a former Head of State.

Whilst citizens enjoy the freedom of expression, Zambians expect the former President to conduct himself in a manner befitting him as a statesman, especially that the current Head of State was democratically given the mandate to govern by the Zambian people .

Further, President Hichilema deserves respect due to his office, and should be given time and space to govern the country, as was the case with former President Edgar Lungu himself and his predecessors.

It’s for these reasons, we advise Zambians especially politicians to desist from issuing inflammatory and provocative statements that hold the potential to plunge the country into chaos and confusion.

Issued by:

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Chairman

Max Kasabi