Former Real Madrid coach Ancelotti sentenced to one year for tax fraud





A Spanish court has sentenced Carlo Ancelotti, former Real Madrid manager and current Brazil national team coach, to one year in prison for tax fraud committed in 2014.





Ancelotti was also fined €386,000 after being found guilty of failing to declare over €1 million in earnings from image rights during his first stint at Real Madrid.





Despite the sentence, Ancelotti will not serve jail time, as Spanish law allows suspended sentences for non-violent first-time offenders with sentences under two years.





The court found that Ancelotti used shell companies to hide income, but acquitted him of similar charges for 2015.





Ancelotti joins a list of football stars and managers who have faced tax fraud charges in Spain, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.