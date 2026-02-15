FORMER SP KASAMA MAYORAL ASPIRANT JOSEPH MUBANGA DEFECTS TO UPND





February 15, 2026



Former Kasama mayoral aspiring candidate Joseph Mubanga has officially defected from the Socialist Party to the United Party for National Development, declaring his support for President Hakainde Hichilema and the ruling party’s national agenda.





Mr Mubanga said his move to the UPND is driven by a firm belief in the party’s progressive policies and its commitment to inclusive development anchored on economic stability and good governance.





He stated that joining the UPND presents an opportunity for him to actively participate in advancing democratic politics and strengthening the party’s grassroots structures in Kasama and beyond.





Mr Mubanga announced his defection during a press briefing held in Kasama, where he was officially received by Special Assistant to the President for Politics Levy Ngoma, UPND Deputy Elections Vice Chairperson Likando Mufalali, and UPND Northern Province Chairperson Nathan Ilunga.





He further congratulated Kasama Mayor Bywell Simposya on his leadership and pledged to work closely with the council in support of the UPND-led development agenda.





Welcoming Mr Mubanga, Mr Mufalali said the defection underscores the UPND’s growing political dominance and increasing attractiveness to opposition figures ahead of the 2026 general elections.





Meanwhile, Mr Ngoma said the steady flow of opposition leaders into the UPND reflects rising national confidence in the party and President Hichilema’s vision, while Mr Ilunga expressed happiness at the development and called on party members to warmly receive Mr Mulenga, noting that such defections will further weaken the opposition and consolidate UPND support in the region.



©️ UPND MEDIA