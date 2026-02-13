Former top White House lawyer out of Goldman Sachs after Epstein revelations

A former top White House lawyer in the Obama administration abruptly resigned Thursday night from Goldman Sachs following the Justice Department’s explosive release of documents revealing she maintained an extensive relationship with accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

For years, Kathryn Ruemmler and Goldman representatives insisted the relationship was strictly business. But newly released emails, text messages and photographs painted a starkly different picture, showing Ruemmler accepting lavish gifts from Epstein, coaching him on dodging negative press and sharing intimate details about her dating life with the convicted sex offender.

In one message, Ruemmler referred to Epstein as “Uncle Jeffrey.” On Epstein’s 62nd birthday, CNN’s KFile reported that she wrote to him in an email, “I hope you enjoy the day with your one true love. :-).”

Ruemmler also concluded many messages with “xo” and “xoxo.”

Goldman CEO David M. Solomon swiftly accepted her departure, stating he accepted Ruemmler’s resignation, “and I respect her decision,” The New York Times reported.

The resignation marks a stunning fall for Ruemmler, who served as general counsel at Goldman Sachs since 2021 and held the titles of partner and vice chair of the reputational risk committee. Before joining the financial giant, she held the prestigious role of White House counsel under President Obama and built a notable career as a white-collar defense attorney at the prominent firm Latham & Watkins.