Former Tunisian president sentenced to 22 years in prison for threatening state security

Tunisia’s former President Moncef Marzouki has been sentenced to prison in absentia for allegedly threatening state security.

A Tunisian court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, sentenced former President Moncef Marzouki to 22 years in absentia, charging him with “undermining state security.”

Marzouki served as Tunisia’s first democratically elected president from 2011 to 2014 following the Arab Spring revolution, and has been living in exile in France.

The 80-year-old former leader is a vocal opponent of Saied, who has faced prior convictions, including an 8-year sentence in 2024 and a 4-year term in 2021, both handed down in absentia.

Marzouki’s supporters, including his legal team, argue the verdicts are politically motivated, aimed at silencing a prominent voice for civilian rights.