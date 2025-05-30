FORMER UNZASU PRESIDENT CONVICTED FOR INCITING VIOLENCE



The Lusaka Subordinate Court has convicted former University of Zambia Student Union (UNZASU) president Gabriel Banda for inciting violence and proposing breaches of the law to assemblies.





Banda is expected to be sentenced tomorrow by Lusaka Senior Resident Magistrate Trevor Kasanda.



Magistrate Kasanda ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Banda incited violent conduct, resulting in significant damage to property and even loss of life, citing several examples presented during trial.





According to testimony from the Dean of Students, the university suffered property damage estimated at over K11 million.





In mitigation, Banda’s lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe pleaded for leniency, stating that his client is a student, a first-time offender, and of youthful age. Mambwe told the court that Banda had shown deep remorse and had taken time to reflect on his actions.



He further submitted that the university administration had already surcharged students to help offset the cost of the damages.