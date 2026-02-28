FORMER UPND VICE PRESIDENT DR. CANISIUS BANDA PRAISE UPND FOR REJECTING QUESTIONABLE USA AID.





IN DEFENCE OF THE NATION

[Shibukeni]

___________



That Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in government have rejected the US Dollar 1 billion health co-financing offer from the US government is commendable indeed.





This is exemplary and required leadership.



This carrot is both questionable and dangerous.



The pursuit of biological data coupled with access to our minerals by the US government is suspicious. It constitutes treachery and a nefarious purchase of our sovereignty.





These days efforts aimed at neo-colonialism are a lot more subtle than before.



In the wrong hands, genetic profiling of our people and the infectious diseases that they suffer from could lead to the total extermination of Zambians.





We now live in a world of custom-made germs.



That this offer is coming for preventive efforts for future outbreaks may just be a ruse to make us take the money, wool over our eyes.





Note also that digitisation of data is another covert way of accessing the same data.





It is hoped that the on-going amendments to the deal will not sedate or fool us but that they will firmly safeguard the interests of Zambia through and through.





This high level of alertness in national security vigilance by Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND deserves the praise and support of every citizen.





Every citizen puts his country first, and every Zambian should do the same.





This level of national security alertness should be maintained and encouraged and be extended to every sphere of human endeavor in Zambia.





Collection of money in exchange of vital identity data is betrayal of the nation.



It constitutes an existential threat for Zambia.





Dr Canisius BANDA

Public Health Specialist

Chairman for Health – PF

Development Activist



27 February 2026

____________