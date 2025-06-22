Former US President Bill Clinton exposed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton has made a striking accusation against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, claiming that Netanyahu is pushing for a military conflict with Iran as a means to secure his political position indefinitely.

The remarks, made during an interview on The Daily Show, have sparked significant discussion and controversy, as tensions in U.S. relations remains volatile in the Middle East.

“Mr Netanyahu has long wanted to fight Iran because that way he can stay in office forever abd ever. He’s been there most of the last 20 years,” Clinton told the reporter.

Clinton also stated that although he thinks Iran should be stopped from having nuclear weapons, the outright constant killing of civilians who can’t defend themselves should not be the cost.

Clinton’s comments come amid reports of Israel’s recent military operation, dubbed “Operation Rising Lion,” which Netanyahu announced on June 13, 2025, as a targeted effort to counter Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

The operation has intensified debates about Israel’s strategic objectives and Netanyahu’s motivations, with some analysts and observers suggesting that domestic political pressures may influence his foreign policy decisions.