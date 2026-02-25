FORMER ZAMBIA’S PERMANENT REPRESENTATIVE TO THE UN, AMB. DR. MWABA KASESE-BOTA BACKS CFs HARRY KALABA





She wrote …



Fellow citizens,



I had the privilege of working closely with Harry Kalaba when he served as Minister of Foreign Affairs under President Michael Sata. At the time, I was serving as Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.





I remember our earliest encounters where we worked together in Congo Brazzaville during a meeting of the African Union. I will never forget what he said to me. He said:



“Your Excellency, civil servants drive government policies. If I get anything wrong, it is you and the other civil servants to blame. So let us work together and present the best of Zambia.”

That is leadership.





He did not see civil servants as subordinates. He saw them as partners. He understood that while politicians provide policy direction, it is the civil service that implements policy, delivers services, and keeps government running.





At that very meeting, Zambia faced opposition on a key issue. Instead of shifting blame or standing alone, Harry Kalaba gathered his team. We worked together. We refined our position. And within minutes, member states raised their flags in support of Zambia. That is diplomacy…..and

That is the kind of leadership our country needs — inclusive, decisive, and grounded in respect for institutions.





Harry Kalaba comes from the civil service. He understands the machinery of government. He knows that civil servants are not dispensable — they are invaluable. They are the engine of development in every district, every province, and every sector of our nation.





My fellow Zambians, leadership is about building strong institutions, empowering professionals, and putting Zambia first.





From my direct experience, I can say with confidence: in Harry Kalaba, Zambia will be in safe and capable hands.





I proudly stand with him.



LET’S NOT EXPERIMENT WITH LEADERSHIP AGAIN. VOTE MANO MANO HK8



Amb Dr Mwaba Kasese-Bota