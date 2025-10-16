FORMER ZRA BOSS APPLIES FOR BAIL PENDING APPEAL



FORMER Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda has applied for bail pending appeal against his six year prison sentence for wilful failure to comply with procedure.





Mr Chanda was convicted in three out of 22 counts of failure to follow procedure in the disposal the commission’s motor vehicles.





However the state has opposed a bail application by Chanda, stating that there was no likelihood of success to his appeal.





Further that the perusal of the grounds of appeal reveal no such prima facie merit, as it is solely rooted on general dissatisfaction with the outcome of the court judgement.





In this matter, Chanda was jointly charged with Kaoma, with 22 counts of wilful failure to comply with procedure relating to the manner they disposed of 22 used motor vehicles belonging to the Commission, as well as abuse of authority.





His co accused ZRA former Director of Administration callistus Kaoma is serving nine years in prison after being convicted in 16 counts.



Diamond TV