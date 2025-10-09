Former ZRA Director for Internal Audit Laughs at Kingsley Chanda



Kwibisa Siyuni, the husband to the former Director of Public Prosecutions , Lillian Shawa Siyuni has penned a mocking note after the conviction of Kingsley Chanda, former Zambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General.





Kwibisa Siyuni was fired in 2019 from ZRA after he alleged exposed the irregular purchase of furniture at ZRA. ZRA said his contract was not renewed .





He wrote

What a day it was! The experience of the ‘last laugh’ if you may call it that.



You called me names, incompetent, made my life miserable to the point of insanity. I used to wonder whether there was anything wrong with me. I lost companions because I had to stand firm to safeguard the systems, processes and assets and ensure their useful efficiency and effectiveness. But you broke them all to have your way. Sometimes right but mostly wrong. My companions were scared to challenge you but I was not. It was a lonely ‘fight’, though you won the battle, you didn’t win the war.





I did all my best to make the Authority improve but alas, with without following the same procedures that were designed to protect and defend you, you broke them all to throw me under the bus. You even threatened and even got the Board members fired to so they could not renew my contract. I walked away without a logical conclusion to my cause for the sake of my own sanity and peace.





You, at least after the fact, had the humility to follow me and tender an apology that you should have heeded my advice. You also now realized, a bit too late, that the same people that you thought were with you were the same ones that ‘sold’ you out and not me. That is how life is. Of all the people I have helped, developed and defended professionally or otherwise, only a handful have come back to say thank you. But you did even though we were on opposing sides of the profession.





This is written as a dedication for all my colleagues in the Audit Profession that have stood to defend their cause but have been thrown out of their systems or institutions. It is indeed a lonely profession but it is always important to do the right thing regardless of the consequences





There’s “99 days for a thief and just 1 day for the owner” as the saying goes.



All the best to you my former Boss, one KC.!





By Kwibisa Siyunyi former ZRA Director-Internal Audit



DPP’S HUSBAND FIRED FROM ZRA FOR UNCOVERING THEFT OF K1 MILION BY ZRA BOSS



Effects of corruption, outright theft and nepotism. has hit the household of Director of Public Prosecutions Lilian Shawa Siyuni.





Her husband has just been fired from the Zambia Revenie Authority (ZRA).



According to intelligence sources Mr. Kwibisa Siyuni the husband to DPP Lilian Shawa Siyuni was last week dismissed as ZRA Chief Internal Auditor for not only being Lozi but for uncovering a scandal in which ZRA Commissioner General Kingsley Chanda’s wife bought furniture at East Park Mall for K1million which was paid for by ZRA.





The furniture might have been put in the wife’s name but the thief here is Kingsley Chanda himself.



The source said Mr. Siyuni, a qualified Auditor who had recently returned from the United Kingdom where he worked for Globally reknowned Auditing Firm KPMG discovered that Mrs. Chanda bought furniture at one of the Furniture Shop at East Park Mall at K1million which was paid for by ZRA. Being the Chief Internal Auditor, he presents audit querries to the audit committee of the ZRA board and not management.





A month ago Mr. Siyuni who probably thought Zambia is like the United Kingdom where good Corporate Governance is championed presented the report to the Audit Committee of the ZRA board which is headed by Lusaka Lawyer Alfred J J Lungu of Chilupe and Company. What Mr. Siyuni did not know was that Mr. Alfred Lungu who is also Lusaka Stock Exchange (LuSE) Board Chairperson and Kingsley Chanda are Birds of the same Feathers. They are both Alexander Chikwanda’s people are well known tribalist.

Mr. Lungu was appointed LuSE Board Chairperson by Mr. Chikwanda then as Finance Minister. It is Chikwanda who also nominated him to sit on the ZRA Board which is Chaired by Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Secretary General Chileshe Kapwepwe who was also appointed by Chikwanda.

Kingsley Chanda was appointed ZRA Commissioner General by Mr. Chikwanda as well. The source further said Mr. Lungu decided to take the confidential audit report to Mr. Chanda who then charged Mr. Siyuni for not tabling the audit query with him. Mr. Siyuni exonerated himself that he was not obliged to present the report to management but to the board.

Unfortunately Mr. Siyuni had a feel of the PF corruption and was dismissed last week. Meanwhile, some ZRA officials have called for Ms. Chileshe Kapwepwe to resign as ZRA Board Chair because of conflict of interest. The ZRA officials allege that as COMESA SG Ms. Kapwepwe also interacts with other Revenue Authorities from the member states.



As you await the Anti Corruption Commission stage managed briefing this morning, here is another food for thought. Furniture for K1million.