FOUR (4) MPs INVOLVED IN A ROAD ACCIDENT.

Masala traffic has recorded a serious injury road traffic accident which occurred on 03/06/24 at about 14 hrs along Kabwe -Ndola road opposite HBB milling Ndola, involved were three motor vehicles,the first one being a Toyota fortuner registration number AJF7563 which had a scratched rear bumper and it was being driven by male Maybe Christine aged 41 yrs of Lusaka who escaped unhurt.

Also on board in the first motor vehicle was (1)Hon Dr MWANZA MP kaumbwe aged 52 yrs who sustained general body pains who was treated at Ndola teaching hospital and the condition is stable .

Also involved was a second motor vehicle Toyota fortuner reg number AJF 7560 which had a depressed front right fender, broken grill, depressed bonnet, front bumper and it Was being driven by male Frank Mumba aged 48 of garden house in Lusaka who escaped unhurt.

Also on board in the second motor vehicle were two passengers (1) Hon Singombe Edgar MP Dundumwezi who sustained suspected internal body injuries and Hon Mweene Fred aged 54 MP mangango who sustained suspected internal body injuries and all were treated and condition is stable and are on observation at Ndola teaching hospital.

Also involved was the third motor vehicle Toyota fortuner registration number AJF 7583 which had broken headlamps, depressed bonnet, depressed front bumper, deformed bullbar and was driven by male Nazar Danny Mwila aged 44 of kabwata Lusaka who escaped unhurt.

Also on board in the third motor vehicle was passenger Hon mulundu Darius aged 55 MP siavonga who sustained suspected internal body injuries and admitted for observation .

The accident happened when all the three motor vehicles were being driven along the said road from south to north direction and in the process the second motor vehicle driver misjudged clearance distance or speed of the first motor vehicle that was in front and went to hit into the rear of the first motor vehicle and also the third motor vehicle went to hit into the rear of the second motor vehicle.

Copperbelt Police