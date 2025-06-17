FOUR DEFENDANTS PLEAD GUILTY IN GEORGE KALABA SKELETAL REMAINS CASE



By Nelson Zulu



Four of the five defendants in the case involving the discovery of skeletal remains allegedly belonging to George Kalaba have pleaded guilty to failing to report a death.





The guilty pleas were entered by Lusaka High Court Judge Anna Ononuju in respect of the neighbour Pretoria Mbandama and the three children namely Wendy Kalaba, Sandra Kalaba and Natasha Kalaba, each acknowledging the amended charge of failure to give notice of the death.





Their admissions followed an application by the state to align the indictment with the committal certificate, which separates the manslaughter count from the reporting‑of‑death count.



The remaining defendant, 52‑year‑old Sylvia Mutuba Kalaba, the widow of the deceased, pleaded not guilty to a single count of manslaughter under section 199 of the penal code.





She denied causing her husband’s death, which investigators believe occurred between July 2023 and January 2025 at the family’s Garden Luangwa compound residence in Lusaka district.





Judge Ononuju granted the state’s application to amend the charges and set June 20th as day to rule on the bail application.



trial is currently underway.



PHOENIX NEWS