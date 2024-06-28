FPI COMMENDS UPND GOVERNMENT FOR OPERATIONALIZING THE ACCESS TO INFORMATION LAW

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

26th June 2024

Lusaka, Zambia – The Free Press Initiative (FPI) warmly commends the Government of the Republic of Zambia, particularly the Ministry of Information and Media, for the signing of Statutory Instrument (SI) No. 35 of 2024, which brings into effect the Access to Information (ATI) Law.

This landmark achievement represents a pivotal move towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and good governance in Zambia. The enactment of the ATI Law empowers citizens with the right to access critical information on public matters, thereby fostering a culture of informed decision-making and active civic engagement.

FPI has long championed the necessity of an ATI law, recognizing it as a cornerstone for democracy and sustainable development. The operationalization of this law underscores the government’s dedication to safeguarding the fundamental right to information, a right that is indispensable for the protection and realization of other human rights and freedoms.

The benefits of the ATI Law are manifold:

Transparency and Accountability: By opening up governmental actions to public scrutiny, the law minimizes opportunities for corruption and mismanagement of public resources.

Civic Participation: Citizens can now more effectively participate in governance processes and hold public officials accountable.

Media Freedom: Journalists and media practitioners gain a robust legal framework to seek and disseminate information, bolstering investigative journalism and ensuring the free flow of information.

FPI, which works tirelessly to defend press freedom, freedom of expression, and build the capacity of journalists in Zambia, urges civil society organizations (CSOs), media practitioners, and the general public to actively utilize this law to ensure its successful implementation.It is only through collective effort and engagement that we can realize the full potential of this significant legislation.

‘

FPI remains steadfast in its commitment to collaborating with the government, CSOs, and all stakeholders to advance and protect media freedoms and the right to information. We firmly believe that the operationalization of the ATI Law is a significant stride towards a more transparent, accountable, and democratic Zambia.

Issued by: Joan Chirwa FPI Founder and Executive Director.