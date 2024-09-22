FQM COMMITS TO $1.6 BILLION LOCAL PROCUREMENT, PARTNERS WITH ZAM



Lusaka, Sunday (September 22, 2024)



First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has announced substantial local purchases amounting to $1.6 billion, with 44% sourced from Zambian-owned companies.



Jed Goldstein, FQM’s Head of Infrastructure, stated that the mining giant remains committed to increasing local procurement and formalizing its partnership with the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM).



He said the initiative aims to enhance the capacity of Zambian manufacturers to supply the mining sector at a global standard.



Mr. Goldstein highlighted that while the majority of their procurement is from companies registered in Zambia, a significant portion is still sourced from companies with minority Zambian shareholding.



He emphasized the company’s goal to increase its local spending over the next few years.



“We believe that ZAM is a key entity to help us ensure that Zambian manufacturers can supply the mining sector at a global standard,” he said.



“Zambia is an incredibly large copper producer, and with copper being a critical mineral of the future, there should be an impactful and meaningful value chain associated with copper here in Zambia,” he added.



Mr. Goldstein noted that FQM aims to turn Zambia into a mineral processing hub, contributing to the local economy and ensuring that suppliers can meet the demands of Zambia’s mines.



He said the effort aligns with the vision of producing 3 million tons of copper annually, as outlined by President Hakainde Hichilema.



“We are excited to formalize our partnership with ZAM and work together to achieve this vision. It has been a pleasure to participate in Zambia Manufacturing Month, and we hope everyone has a wonderful time celebrating the achievements of the manufacturing sector,” he said.



He made these remarks during the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) Gala and Awards Ceremony in Lusaka.



Meanwhile, the Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM) Chief Executive Officer, Muntanga Lindunda, announced that the event marked the grand finale of its 14th Manufacturers Month with a celebratory event dedicated to honoring outstanding achievements in the manufacturing sector.



Ms. Lindunda reflected on the journey of resilience and transformation within Zambia’s largest manufacturing sector.



“Tonight, we are not only honoring outstanding achievements but also celebrating a year of resilience. Despite the challenges, our manufacturers have shown remarkable growth and innovation,” she said.



Ms. Lindunda emphasized that the evening was dedicated to recognizing those who have made tireless efforts to innovate and lead the way toward a more competitive and sustainable future.



“What you see today reflects a journey we have all been part of – a journey of growth, resilience, and transformation,” she added.



Ms. Lindunda expressed her gratitude to the partners and stakeholders who have supported the event and contributed to the success of Manufacturers Month.



“I would like to take a moment to express my gratitude to our partners and stakeholders for making this month successful. Your support has been invaluable in getting us to this day,” she said.