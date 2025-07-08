FQM STRENGTHENS ZAMBIAN SUPPLY CHAIN, CHAMPIONING LOCAL BUSINESS RESILIENCE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR





Ndola, Zambia… Monday July 7, 2025



In reinforcing its commitment to Zambia’s economic transformation in line with the Government’s agenda to promote local content, FQM has sponsored 27 Zambian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and commercial partners to exhibit their products and services at this year’s Zambia International Trade Fair, held under the theme ‘Enhancing Business Resilience through Innovation and Trade’.





This initiative reflects FQM’s broader strategy to foster inclusive growth and long-term sustainability by building the capacity of local enterprises within the mining value chain. By providing fully sponsored exhibition space at Zambia’s premier trade event, FQM is opening up new market access opportunities and creating tangible business prospects for Zambian entrepreneurs.





The 27 participating SMEs form part of FQM’s comprehensive supplier development programme—an initiative designed to integrate local businesses into the mining sector through structured enterprise development, mentorship, access to finance, and skills enhancement.





Speaking at the official opening of the trade fair, FQM Country Manager Dr Godwin Beene reaffirmed the company’s alignment with Zambia’s development priorities.





“We are deeply committed to Zambia’s economic transformation and inclusive growth. Our participation in the Trade Fair underscores our strategy to strengthen Zambia’s industrial base through local partnerships and enterprise development,” he said.





“This year, we have sponsored 27 Zambian SMEs and commercial partners to exhibit in our pavilion at our cost. Building local capacity is not just good for the community—it is good business. We believe in Zambians supplying Zambian mines, and we are investing in making that a reality.”





Dr Beene also highlighted the role of strategic partnerships with various institutions. These collaborations, he noted, provide a vital framework for SME growth through training, financial support, and market linkages.





“These partnerships enable us to deliver structured enterprise development and build a thriving ecosystem of competitive Zambian businesses,” he added.





Dr Beene concluded by affirming FQM’s long-term vision: “We will continue to champion partnerships that drive sustainable, inclusive growth. We expect our SME partners to grow—not just financially, but in number—so that together we can realize the full value of mining for the benefit of all Zambians.”



Also speaking at the Trade Fair, Minister of Finance and National Planning Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane applauded the resilience of the private sector amidst economic challenges and reaffirmed Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for inclusive growth.





“The government has been working hard to improve national resilience, which in turn helps companies become more resilient,” he said.





Citing the revival of the mining sector and new energy policies, the Minister noted: “The innovation has been to encourage the private sector to lead, with the government providing the enabling conditions. We are moving towards an era where we must demonstrate resilience by doing more to solve our own problems.”



