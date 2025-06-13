FR. FRANK BWALYA EXPOSES PF PLOT BEHIND FALSE REPORTS ON DALITSO LUNGU, URGES LAW ENFORCEMENT TO PROBE MALICIOUS CLAIMS





Lusaka, Thursday 12 June 2025 — United Party for National Development (UPND) Presidential Support System Director General for Media, Fr. Frank Bwalya, has exposed a calculated scheme by some members of the Patriotic Front (PF) to portray President Hakainde Hichilema and his government in a negative light during the sensitive period of national mourning.





Speaking at the Anderson Kambela Mazoka UPND Party Secretariat today, Fr. Bwalya described the recent false claims made by former PF cabinet minister Nkandu Luo — alleging that the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) had summoned Dalitso Lungu, son of the late sixth Republican President Edgar Chagwa Lungu — as part of a “malicious political propaganda campaign” meant to mislead the public and tarnish the image of the Head of State.





“These unfounded allegations, now officially refuted by the DEC, are part of a coordinated effort by desperate PF factions to sow confusion and portray President Hichilema as a vindictive leader. This is not only false but a shameful attempt to gain political mileage from a solemn national moment,” said Fr. Bwalya.





The DEC, through a statement has issued by its Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba, categorically denied summoning or interrogating Dalitso Lungu on 11 June 2025, as alleged by Prof. Nkandu Luo. The Commission also clarified that no travel documents belonging to Dalitso, his siblings Chiyeso and Tasila, or former First Lady Esther Lungu were ever seized as bond conditions.





Furthermore, the DEC revealed that Dalitso Lungu’s lawyer had disassociated himself from Luo’s claims, labelling them as misleading and malicious.





Fr. Bwalya did not mince his words in calling out PF faction leaders, particularly Raphael Nakachinda, PF Secretary General, who recently made wild allegations to international media suggesting that the late President Lungu may have been poisoned.





“Nakachinda’s allegations are not only false but dangerous. They are reckless statements intended to incite unrest and delegitimize the government in the eyes of the international community. Law enforcement agencies must take keen interest in such claims, which border on criminal defamation and national sabotage,” Fr. Bwalya stated.





He emphasized that while the nation is in mourning, it does not mean the law is suspended.



“We must remember that national mourning does not override the laws of the land. Cybersecurity laws, defamation statutes, and public order obligations remain in force. Citizens must exercise caution and responsibility in their statements, particularly on social media. This is not the time to manufacture divisions or create national panic,” he added.





Fr. Bwalya further urged Zambians to honor the memory of late President Lungu with unity and integrity, and not allow political actors to manipulate the grief of the nation for personal or factional gain.





“Let us give our late president the dignity he deserves. Let us reject the politics of lies, confusion, and character assassination. Zambia is bigger than any individual or political party,” he said.



© UPND Media Team