FRA ABANDONS FARMERS! ONLY 14% OF MAIZE TO BE BOUGHT AS 3.1 MILLION TONNES FLOOD MARKET





Zambia is staring down a potentially devastating economic ripple in the agriculture sector after the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) announced it will purchase just 543,000 metric tonnes of maize from the projected 3,655,645 metric tonnes harvest for the 2024/2025 season. This means over 85% of the grain produced by hardworking farmers will be left to the unpredictable open market.





The decision by FRA has sent shockwaves through the farming community, particularly small-scale producers who rely on the agency as a guaranteed buyer. With only 14.9% of their harvest assured of being bought, many are now left scrambling for alternative markets amid fears of plummeting prices.





For many rural farmers, this is more than just a policy announcement it's a livelihood crisis. The sheer volume of surplus maize on the market will lead to a sharp drop in prices, likely forcing farmers to sell at below-cost rates. This will not only weaken rural economies but could cause a decline in maize production next season due to discouragement and financial loss.





Zambia has long struggled with consistent agricultural pricing mechanisms, but this development risks undoing years of progress in promoting smallholder participation in national food security. It raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to supporting the very farmers who feed the nation.





Yet in this crisis lies a surprising twist an opportunity for the private sector to step in and reshape the maize market. Grain traders, millers, and exporters stand to benefit from an oversupplied market, purchasing grain at lower prices and positioning Zambia as a regional supplier in the face of Southern Africa's ongoing food shortages.





With countries like Zimbabwe, Malawi, and the DRC facing food insecurity, Zambia could become a key exporter if infrastructure, export regulations, and private logistics networks are properly mobilized. The surplus maize, if properly handled, could earn much-needed foreign exchange and boost economic activity.





Private businesses now have a chance to invest in storage facilities, mobile buying units, and digital agri-marketplaces to help farmers reach new buyers. This is also the right time for startups to roll out commodity trading platforms that link cooperatives directly to institutional buyers and processors.





The FRA's reduced role is largely attributed to government budget constraints, driven by Zambia's ballooning $21.6 billion debt and austerity measures. But this short-term financial decision could carry long-term political consequences especially among rural voters who may feel abandoned ahead of the 2026 elections.





Ironically, while the FRA has cut back, the government must now do more, not less, to stabilize the market. This includes facilitating exports, incentivizing private investment in grain storage, and reducing red tape that stifles trade opportunities.





Farmers, too, will need to adapt by forming cooperatives, investing in community storage, and negotiating bulk sale agreements with buyers outside FRA's scope. Relying solely on government support may no longer be a viable survival strategy.



For Zambia to transform this maize glut into a national win, all players farmers, government, businesses, and financiers must coordinate their efforts. Failure to do so risks economic stagnation in rural areas, food waste, and the collapse of confidence in maize farming.





This season's high yield is not just a bumper harvest it is a stress test of Zambia's agricultural policy and market resilience. The FRA may be shrinking, but Zambia's maize potential is growing. The challenge now is whether the private sector and policymakers will rise to meet it.





In the end, this is a defining moment for Zambia's agriculture. Either it will mark the beginning of a smarter, market-driven maize industry, or the start of a deeper crisis of neglect, frustration, and wasted opportunity.



June 3, 2025

©️ KUMWESU