FRA EMPLOYS OVER 14,000 PERSONNEL AHEAD OF CROP MARKETING SEASON.



THE Food Reserve Agency says it has employed 14,280 personnel ahead of the 2025 crop marketing season.





Speaking during a media briefing, FRA Board Chairperson Suresh Desai says these include satellite depot clerks, security guards and casual workers.





Mr. Desai says the personnel will undergo training to prepare them before they start buying crops.





He says FRA will soon announce the buying prices for maize and rice for the 2025 crop marketing season.





Mr. Desai says as part of the preparations, the FRA has already distributed about 14 million empty sack bags in readiness for the season.





He says as the crop marketing season begins, over 1,000 depots will be operational.



The Board Chairperson said the FRA remains committed to paying farmers and transporters on time.





He added that the storage capacity to store the new crop for this year’s season is about one million metric tonnes.





Meanwhile, Mr. Desai has refuted claims by some individuals that the maize the government bought from Tanzania has not been brought into the country.





Mr. Desai says 180,000 tonnes have already been transported into the country out of the 195,000 tonnes the government bought.