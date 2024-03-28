FRA INTENSIFIES COMMUNITY SALES PROGRAMME TO ALLEVIATE HUNGER IN DROUGHT PRONE AREAS

DATE: 28TH MARCH 2024

In February 2024, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia Mr. Hakainde Hichilema declared the drought situation as a national disaster.

Six provinces namely: Southern, Western, Eastern, Central, Lusaka and parts of the Copperbelt experienced mild to severe drought exposing households to food insecurity.

In response to this situation, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) was directed to enhance Community Sales and ensure that maize was made available to vulnerable households in the affected areas.

Arising from the current situation, the Agency (FRA) has re-strategised its Community Sales approach by moving selling points from centralised district depot locations to satellite depot locations that were used as buying locations during the previous crop marketing season.

This means that maize shall be prepositioned in satellite locations closer to communities in areas affected by drought and consequently reduce the distances for communities to access the maize on sale.

It should be noted that each household is entitled to buy ONLY one 50 kilogramme bag per month and affected districts such as Shang’ombo, Gwembe, Kabwe, Kalomo, Mumbwa, Lukulu, Sinazongwe, Zambezi, Ikelengi, and Kazungula just to mention but a few are currently benefitting from this programme.

In this regard, the Agency (FRA) has intensified the Community Sales programme and is currently implementing the programme in eighty-four (84) districts spread across the drought affected provinces as an intervention aimed at addressing food insecurity.

The Agency is selling a 50 kilogramme bag of maize under this programme at K330.00.

Therefore, the Agency expects the local leadership in deserving areas to utilise this opportunity and apply for maize under this programme in order for the vulnerable communities/households to benefit and address their food needs.

It should be noted that this programme is a direct, affordable and cheaper alternative that provides maize for milling into mealie meal in order to ensure household food security in vulnerable communities countrywide.

John Chipandwe

Public Relations Coordinator