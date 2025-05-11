FRA To Announce Buying Price for Maize and Rice



By White Luhanga



The Food Reserve Agency -FRA- says the buying price for maize and rice for the 2025 crop marketing season will be announced next week.





And the Agency has said over 1,000 depots will be operational during the marketing season.



Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, FRA Board Chairperson SURESH DESAI said the storage capacity for the new crop for the 2025 season is about One million metric tonnes.





He said 14,280 people have been employed ahead of the 2025 crop marketing season.



Mr. DESAI said those employed include satellite depot clerks, security guards and casual workers.





Mr. DESAI said as part of preparations, the FRA has already distributed about 14 million empty sack bags in readiness for the season.



The Board Chairperson said the FRA remains committed to paying farmers and transporters on time.





Meanwhile, Mr. DESAI has refuted claims by some individuals that the maize the government bought from Tanzania has not been brought into the country.





Mr. DESAI said 180,000 tonnes have already been transported into the country out of the 195,000 tonnes the government bought.



#Maize #FRA