France Unveils Massive 78,000-Ton Nuclear Aircraft Carrier “France Libre” with 40+ Jet Capacity



France has officially revealed its next-generation nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, France Libre, a major leap in naval power designed to replace the current flagship Charles de Gaulle and redefine European carrier capabilities by 2038.





The new warship, part of the PA-NG program, will displace around 78,000 tons and stretch approximately 310 meters, making it the largest warship ever built in Europe. It is being designed as a high-end power projection platform capable of operating more than 40 aircraft, including Rafale M fighter jets, E-2D Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft, and future combat drones.





Unlike its predecessor, France Libre will feature electromagnetic catapult systems, allowing for faster launch cycles, heavier aircraft operations, and significantly improved sortie generation rates. This technological shift marks a decisive break from the limitations of the Charles de Gaulle’s older steam catapult system and reflects a broader move toward modern carrier aviation standards.





The carrier will be powered by two next-generation K22 nuclear reactors, paired with a nuclear-electric propulsion system. This setup is expected to provide greater energy efficiency and significantly higher power output to support advanced sensors, combat systems, and future technologies, including drone integration and network-centric warfare capabilities.





France Libre’s expanded size and redesigned flight deck will also allow for larger fuel and weapons storage, enabling sustained high-intensity operations and extended deployments. The platform is specifically engineered to operate in contested environments and support France’s naval air power well into the mid-21st century.





Strategically, the carrier reinforces France’s role as Europe’s only nuclear-powered carrier operator and strengthens its ability to project force independently or within NATO frameworks. It also reflects a broader effort to enhance operational flexibility and maintain relevance against increasingly capable global naval powers.





Once operational, France Libre will replace the Charles de Gaulle, which currently serves as France’s only aircraft carrier but faces limitations in size, capacity, and future scalability. The new vessel is expected to enter service around 2038, marking a generational transition in French naval aviation.



Source: Army Recognition