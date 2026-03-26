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France Withdraws Ramaphosa’s G7 Invitation Following US Pressure



France has withdrawn President Cyril Ramaphosa’s invitation to the upcoming G7 summit in Evian, France, following sustained pressure from the United States.





The invitation had originally been extended personally by French President Emmanuel Macron to Ramaphosa during last year’s G20 summit in Johannesburg.





However, according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, U.S. officials made it clear they would boycott the summit if South Africa were represented.





“Therefore, they couldn’t risk missing a key member of the G7, hence the withdrawal of their invitation,” Magwenya told News24. He added that France’s ambassador to Pretoria, David Martinon, had conveyed the decision directly to Ramaphosa’s special advisor for foreign affairs several weeks ago.





Ramaphosa has accepted the French decision. “We’ve accepted the French decision and appreciate the pressure they’ve been subjected to,” Magwenya said. “There’s no need for us to seek further clarification. South Africa will always endeavour to resolve disputes through constructive dialogue… Their decision will have no bearing on the close nature of our bilateral relationship.”





The move comes amid strained relations between Pretoria and Washington. The United States has repeatedly criticised South Africa’s foreign policy, including its case against Israel at the International Court of Justice and its ties with Russia, Iran, and China.





Earlier this year, the U.S. announced it would exclude South Africa from its activities during its 2026 G20 presidency an unprecedented step.





Macron had offered Ramaphosa strong backing during South Africa’s G20 term, even as Washington sought to undermine it.





Ramaphosa’s office has signalled no further escalation, insisting bilateral ties with France remain intact.





The G7 summit, traditionally a gathering of the world’s leading industrial democracies, will now proceed without South Africa’s participation.