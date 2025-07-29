Francesco Totti’s son retires from football at just 19 due to ”intense pressure from comparisons to his father”

Cristian Totti, son of Italy and AS Roma legend Francesco Totti, has retired from football at just 19.

According to the Spanish newspaper As, the decision stemmed from intense pressure from comparisons to his father, a Roma icon, and constant criticism of his physical appearance on social media.

The young forward, who played for clubs like Roma, Frosinone, Rayo Vallecano, Avezzano, and Olbia, chose to step away from the pitch and take a role at the Totti Soccer School, where he will help develop new talents.

Despite his recognized talent, Cristian struggled to cope with expectations. The burden of the Totti name, combined with online criticism, made his career unsustainable. He now seeks a new purpose in the sport, away from the spotlight.

His father, Totti, 48, spent his entire career at Roma, winning a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

A prolific goalscorer, he is the second-highest scorer of all time in Italian league history with 250 goals, and is the sixth-highest scoring Italian in all competitions with 316 goals.