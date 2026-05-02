FRANCIS KAPWEPWE FOLDLY KNOWN AS “WHY ME” BEGS FOR JUDGEMENT

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‎FRANCIS Kapwepwe, popularly known as ‘Why Me’, has asked the court to pass judgement in his case, lamenting that the delay in prosecuting the matter suggests that he has already been convicted.



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‎Kapwepwe says from June 2, 2025, to date, the matter in which he is charged with hate speech has only taken off twice.



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‎“Your Honour, I think this is now causing me to suffer. From 2 June to date, the matter has only been heard twice. And it is like the court has already convicted me, Your Honour. I am appealing that you consider passing judgement in this matter. I will not explain anything since I have already been convicted by the court,” he said.

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‎Kapwepwe said he could represent himself if lawyers are not available.

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‎“I have heard what the State has said to Your Honour, though, Your Honour, the case that I am facing is like an insult case. The case of an insult is not like a murder case whereby the State must go to look for fingerprints. From 2 June, the matter is ongoing. What more if it were a murder case? I ask for your assistance, Your Honour, since I have overstayed. If the lawyers do not represent me, I am capable of representing myself, since I am the only one who was there, lawyers were not there. So I will represent myself, Your Honour,” said Kapwepwe.

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‎Meanwhile, acting Chief Resident Magistrate Idah Phiri has adjourned the matter to May 8, urging both the State and the defence to be present and present witnesses.

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‎Phiri said she was not happy that the case was being adjourned because the prosecutor and the defence lawyer were not around.

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‎Source: News Diggers