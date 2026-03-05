Frank Mutubila is like our very own Larry King- Nevers Mumba

By Nevers Mumba

LETS ALL BE FRANK FOR ONCE

Listen, I don’t care who you are, or what titles you hold, or what fields you think you can rule, but to try and diminish what Frank Mutubila has achieved in journalism and broadcasting, in this country, is simply outrageous.





Have you ever noticed that whenever someone tries to belittle another person’s achievements without being provoked, it usually comes from a place of jealousy and envy? It is all part of the sad and miserable condition of fallen mankind.

Let’s learn to give respect where it is due.





Frank Mutubila is, to me, is the best interviewer I have ever sat across from in over 40 years, and trust me, I have sat in many interviews, both home and abroad, on radio, television, live audiences and podcasts.





Frank is like our very own Larry King. His pointed, intelligent, unapologetic style is something no college, university, or guru can teach. It is a talent he has crafted and honed over decades, and, with God’s help, stayed true to, even when it was unfashionable or dangerous to do so.

I have never seen Frank ever drop the ball of professionalism whether he is interviewing the President of the Republic, or the guy next door, not even for me his first cousin.





In fact, the only reason why Frank isn’t a global household name is because of the small population we have as a nation and our small reach in the global broadcasting space, and not for lack of skill. In talent, courage, and journalistic integrity, Frank stands tall.



He is a true national icon. And I am proud to be his cousin.