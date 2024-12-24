Frank MUTUBILA resigns as Zambia Daily Mail Boardrdmember

Frank Mutubila resigns from Zambia Daily Mail as board Member effective December 31,2024.



The veteran broadcaster has been just been at the Mail slitly over a year.



The board of directors were unveiled on October 25,2023 by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).



The board is headed by Chairperson Delly Dubeka and other members are Chila Kapaya,Batuke Mwewa,Sandra Wamulume and Simate Simate

Frank resigns a board member of Zambia Daily Mail, he brings out his thought on his resignation,



Friends,

A year ago, I had the distinct honor of being appointed as a Board Member of the Zambia Daily Mail, a responsibility I accepted with humility and an unwavering commitment to advancing the institution’s mission. Entrusted with this role by the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) CEO, I remain deeply grateful to the IDC leadership, our Chairperson, and my fellow board members for their collaboration and shared vision. Together, we embarked on a transformative journey to lay the groundwork for the renewal of the Zambia Daily Mail and the Times of Zambia. I am confident that the seeds we have planted will one day yield a vibrant and resilient media landscape, serving as a cornerstone of our national discourse.





Last month, I made the deliberate decision to step down from this role, effective December 31st. This decision is not a retreat, but rather a strategic pivot toward a broader mission, one that reflects my belief in making a more profound and direct contribution to the media industry that has shaped my identity and remains my lifelong calling.





As Zambia approaches the pivotal 2026 general elections, I feel compelled to make an urgent appeal to the media, this is our moment of truth. The survival of our democracy hinges on an informed and engaged citizenry, and the role of journalism has never been more critical. It is no longer enough to merely report events; we must interrogate, analyze, and hold power accountable. This is the time for fearless journalism, journalism that confronts entrenched interests, uncovers inconvenient truths, and empowers voters with the clarity they need to make informed decisions.





To my colleagues in the media, let this serve as a rallying call. Now is the time to reclaim journalism’s sacred role as democracy’s watchdog, reminding those in power that leadership is not an entitlement but a trust granted by the people. The choices we make today will shape the legacy of Zambia’s democratic journey for generations to come.





After more than 53 years in this noble profession, my passion and resolve remain undiminished. My decision to step away from the Zambia Daily Mail board is driven by a renewed commitment to fearless, independent journalism. My focus now shifts to ensuring that the road to 2026 is guided by truth, fairness, and accountability.





Let us rise together and elevate journalism, not as a passive observer of history, but as an active architect of progress, justice, and democracy. The stakes have never been higher, nor has the opportunity to redefine the role of the media in shaping Zambia’s future. This is our defining moment. Let us seize it.





To all those who have supported me on this long journey, I salute your unwavering dedication. Together, we can make a difference.