



Frank Zimba’s Hypocrisy Exposed, From “Fimba Upoke” to the Highest Bidder



By Magret Mwanza



Frank Zimba, the man who once championed “Fimba Upoke” in loyal support to the UPND government, has now made a dramatic U-turn, revealing his true colors as just another mercenary for hire. His sudden outbursts against the very government he once praised are not driven by principle or patriotism, but by greed and self-interest. The bank statements circulating on social media don’t lie—Zimba has been bought, and he has been bought well.





It is no secret that in Zambian politics, there are those who stand on conviction, and then there are those who sell their voices to the highest bidder. Zimba belongs to the latter category. His shift from a staunch UPND supporter to a bitter critic conveniently coincides with the fact that he was denied unfettered access to state resources. He thought that his loyalty to the ruling party would grant him a free pass to amass wealth through dubious means, and when that failed, he ran straight into the arms of those desperate to regain power—the same corrupt forces that Zambians decisively rejected in 2021.





Zimba’s betrayal is not an isolated incident. It is part of a broader pattern where certain individuals masquerade as political activists, not because they believe in the ideologies they promote, but because they see politics as a business. For them, support is transactional, and when one side stops paying, they simply switch to the next. What is truly pathetic is how predictable this script has become. First, they sing praises and declare unwavering support. Then, when they realize that UPND is a government of laws, not handouts, they throw tantrums, claiming betrayal. Finally, they crawl into the pockets of political scavengers hoping to discredit the government for personal gain.





Zambians must wake up to these mercenaries and their deceitful tactics. Frank Zimba was never a true believer in the UPND cause—he was an opportunist who thought that his loyalty could be monetized. When the UPND refused to bow to his greed, he turned to the very people who plundered this country into economic turmoil. If Zimba had any real integrity, he would have raised genuine policy concerns or constructive criticism, but instead, his sudden bitterness is accompanied by a suspiciously fattened bank account. Coincidence? Hardly.





The UPND government does not need to bribe anyone to support them. Their works speak for themselves—economic stabilization, corruption crackdowns, job creation, and a commitment to good governance. These achievements stand in stark contrast to the desperation of those funding political hirelings like Zimba to manufacture dissent.





But here is the truth: Zambians are not blind. They remember where the country was in 2021, and they see where it is today. No amount of political mercenaries screaming from the rooftops will erase the progress that has been made. The same way the people rejected the looters in 2021, they will reject their puppets in 2026





Frank Zimba has made his choice. He has chosen to align himself with those who want to drag Zambia back into the dark days of theft, impunity, and economic decay. But let this serve as a warning—history is not kind to traitors, and the people of Zambia will not be fooled.