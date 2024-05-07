Fraudulent Mopani sale must be cancelled and culprits brought to book – Chitala

Presented by Dr. Mbita Chitala and Mr. Mwape Mwelwa

The more than 300 Convenors of the People’s Political Consultative Conference (PPCC) from across the country held a virtual meeting at which they analysed the scandalous sale of 51% of shares in Mopani Copper Mines Plc held by ZCCM-IH on behalf of the Zambian Government to Delta Mining Limited.



We the convenors of PPCC are in agreement with many citizens including Hon Edith Nawakwi, Dr. Fred Mmembe, Sean Tembo and others that the purported sale of Mopani Copper Mines PLC to Delta Mining Limited, a purported subsidiary of International Resource Holdings (IRH) that is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates was an act to defraud Zambia.

The explanation raised by Hon. Kabuswe the Minister of Mines in his defence of this transaction on behalf of the UPND administration is either based on his humble defective education attainments or is simply an expression of a conflicted person trying to defend a fraud against Zambia. Our analysis of the publicly available documents show that the UPND government headed by President Hakainde Hichilema are guilty of utilizing creative accounting to commit fraud on Zambia. In other words, the UPND administration have colluded with Glencore and used accounting practices to misrepresent Mopani’s position.

These practices are not only unethical but are also illegal as they simply advanced this scandalous and fraudulent deal.

The UPND administration colluded with Glencore to admit a fake Glencore debt in Mopani of US$1.5 billion that was an investment that Glencore allegedly put in Mopani in 2000-2021 and for which Glencore received billions of dollars from its investment. They lied that the purported debt would…https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/fraudulent-mopani-sale-must-be-cancelled-chitala-and-culprits-brought-to-book