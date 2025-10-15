Fred M’membe celebrates Madagascar  coup d’etat

See the kind of opposition leaders you have in Zambia. In Madagascar military has staged a coup d’etat on the president and Fred M’membe is happy about it and celebrating.
Even last time he praised Burkina Faso and Mali military leaders that staged coups in their countries
Is Fred M’membe encouraging the same scenario to happen in Zambia? It is such people that KK and his system used to deal with.
Fred Membe is old and his mental capabilities no longer the same.He is so desperate to rule Zambia but it will never happen.He is not stable.
HAAMUSONDA, people are free to celebrate the progress other countries are making. Zambia is a police state indeed, threatening anyone with arrest that says anything that could unsettle Hakainde. That is neither normal nor healthy. The Madagascar president ignored the plight of his citizens, and was corrupt. He subjected them load shedding, and made fake promises. The people of Madagascar celebrated the coup with the army. They are very happy. The army is there as a last resort to clean up the mess when politicians go too far. This is a lesson to all corrupt leaders in Africa. They may think they are untouchable, but their days are numbered.
BRAVO TO MADAGASCAR.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Why your kind can only speak to your fellow disillusioned kind is that you don’t speak the truth. We were in a state where rule of law had broken down, cadres ruled from bus stops to stations, people would walk and beat police men at their own station and you think that better? The 2.8m spoke and said that was not. So, celebrate mediocrity it I’d fine. The 2.8m and now plus will never go back to that. For all law abiding citizens, life has been restored. Police state feeling is for those law breakers.
Ugandans celebrated Idi Amin’s Coup. The rest is history. Humans by nature are gullible. The world is full of such short-lived Celebrations. Eventually frustrations and reality kicks in and the Circle starts all over again
Just like they celebrated the Malawi elections, now the malawians have woken up to reality…
What is the difference between a military dictatorship with that of civilians?
They are all the same. The former is clad in military uniforms while the latter is in Suits and Ties.
They both control the Arms of Government. The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary are in the pocket of the Military Dictator , just as they are in the Pocket of a Civilian Dictator. Citizens face daily arrests for anything the Dictator can think of. Courts are a Sham..full of goal keepers, to keep cases at bay. Never to ever go to Trial. Parliament is a sham.
The executive is about the Man or the Woman, the Great Leader and his or her group of Sacreds and Untouchables..and the Zealots, the Thugs and Rogues to crush any dissenting opinion.
Institutions of governance are daily abused.
The Rule of Law is non existent. The Media is under tight control, and sings praises to the Great Leader 24/7.
If the Civilian Dictator attempts to have a semblance of Elections, he obstructs other parties from participating. He competes against him self. The body entrusted to conduct elections is in his pocket. He even hides the Registration of Voters..and Registration Machines are non operational in Areas where he fears defeat.
You walk from place to place, and there are no signs that registration of voters is taking place. That is the Electoral Process of a Civilian Dictator.
He changes the Constitution according to his whims..The people have no say.
Who is the bad Dictator, the Scum of a Country, Useless Scum bag – between the one in Military Uniform and that one in civilian clothes??
Well the one in Military Uniform is open about it. What you see is what you get.
The one in Civilian Clothes pretends he is a democratic. But What you see is not what you get .
Your guess is as good as mine..as who the Scum of a Country is. The Hopeless Hypocrite. The Masquerade. The Scum bag and dreg of a Country.
Who the Cap Fits, Let them Wear it.
The BIG difference between Military and Civilian Dictatorships is that in a Military Dictatorship there are NO daily Noisy Makers on Social media and imbecile Bloggers. The Military just throw you in their Jails to rot and throw away the key if one is luck other wise they simply pull yhe trigfer and plant a bullet in your Skull. They don’t give a damn. You only miss the Water when you are stuck in the Desert.
