Fred M’Membe has failed to respond and address the real issues such as nepotism and dictatorship  that are forcing people to leave the Socialist Party- Wilson BANDA

OUR RESPONSE TO DR FRED M’MEMBE

Socialist Party President Dr Fred M’membe has been quoted in the News Diggers newspapers saying that the Socialist Party will not go anywhere if it continues to tolerate the indiscipline that is “creeping in,” stressing that “expulsions are necessary.”

1. It is laughable that Dr Fred M’Membe has failed to respond to the fundamental issues that those that have continued to resign from his Party have been raising; instead the man is desperately trying to change the topic all together. People have been leaving the Socialist Party raising serious concerns about the dictatorial/undemocratic and know-it-all attitude of Dr M’membe among other serious leadership challenges that the Party is facing. Why is he failing to respond to these queries that people are raising?

2. What indiscipline is Dr Fred M’Membe talking about? Is expressing divergent views, indiscipline? Is demanding for transparency and accountability or insisting on proper mobilization and strict adherence to constitutional provisions indiscipline? Is questioning why only Dr M’Membe, his daughter, Akende and his two friends Dr Chris Mwikisa and Dr Cosmas Musumali the only people who are making all the decisions in the Party, indiscipline? If expressing divergent views and holding those in leadership accountable is indiscipline as Dr Fred M’Membe is suggesting, then I am afraid that we have a dictator at the helm of the Socialist Party.

3. Can Dr M’Membe tell us what constitutes indiscipline in the SP; can he name those he claims are indisciplined and can he tell us exactly what wrong things they have done!

4. We challenge Dr Fred M’Membe to respond and address the real issues such as intolerance, lack of transparency, failure to mobilise the Party, nepotism and dictatorship within SP that are forcing people to leave the party instead of trying to change the narrative. Burying his head in the sand won’t help him. Avoiding the real issues won’t help him. It is time for Fred M’Membe to face reality. The truth about what is going on in SP is now public and their is no hiding place for Dr M’Membe and his friends.

Issued by

Wilson BANDA

Former National Chairperson for Party Mobilisation

Socialist Party

Phone # 0979587709