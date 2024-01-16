Fred M’membe Mourns Lt Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha

It was with shock that yesterday we woke up to news of a shooting incident involving Lt Gen Ronnie Shikapwasha Rtd.

It was with deep shock and sorrow that this morning we woke up to learn of his death.

Although there’s probably no better way to die, it is very sad for a Lt General’s life to end in this way.

I and the entire leadership of the Socialist Party mourn the unfortunate death of Lt Gen Shikapwasha.

On behalf of the Socialist Party and on my own behalf, I wish to convey my heartfelt condolence to the family, relatives, friends, and comrades of the late Lt Gen Shikapwasha Rtd.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party