FRED M’MEMBE QUESTIONS SILENCE ON KEY NATIONAL PROJECTS

M’MEMBE QUESTIONS SILENCE ON KEY NATIONAL PROJECTS



Lusaka… Monday May 12, 2025 — Socialist Party (SP) leader Dr. Fred M’membe has raised serious concerns over a “conspicuous silence” and lack of progress updates on several high-profile national projects that were previously announced by the government.







In a statement, Dr. M’membe questioned the status of the De-Dollarisation project, which the Bank of Zambia had earlier said would involve wide consultations.





He noted that despite the passage of many months, no update has been provided to the public.



The opposition leader also pointed to the Export Tracking Project and the Batoka Gorge Hydro Power Project, highlighting a similar lack of communication on their progress.





He said that Zambians had not been told whether these projects were advancing or had been shelved.



Dr. M’membe further observed that under the Safe City project, non-functional surveillance cameras had been installed, and he called for clarity on the initiative’s current status.





He expressed concern about the apparent stagnation of the Integrated National Registration Information System (INRIS), which was expected to modernize the issuance of National Registration Cards into smartcard-type IDs linked across government services.





He also inquired about the Maamba Collieries Phase 2 project, which was projected to add another 300MW to the national grid, and the 2,000MW Abu Dhabi solar power project, for which he said there had been no updates.



Regarding youth-focused initiatives, Dr. M’membe questioned whether the Youth Empowerment Fuel Tanker scheme was succeeding.





He also brought attention to the nuclear power initiative, asking what had become of the students who were sent to Russia to train and have since returned.



In addition, he demanded progress reports on the Multi-Facility Economic Zones, the $40 million cashew nut project in Western Province funded by the African Development Bank, and the ZamPalm project.





He queried whether any development had started on the Lobito Corridor fuel pipeline from Angola and expressed concern that the Muchinji-Chipata railway was built but lacked active train movement.





Dr. M’membe further questioned whether the proposed unbundling of ZESCO had been abandoned, and sought transparency on new irrigation dams aimed at mitigating climate change, asking how many had been constructed and in which locations.





He concluded by raising concerns over the FTJ University project, noting that while it had been reported that a $30 million down payment was made, there had been no clarity on whether the funds had been recovered or if the project was still moving forward.





According to Dr. M’membe, the lack of information on these critical projects was not only worrying but also an indication of a gap in public accountability.





He called on the government to provide clear, timely updates on the status of these initiatives, arguing that the Zambian people deserved transparency on matters of national development.

HE WRITES:

WHAT HAS HAPPENED TO…



What has happened to the De-Dollarisation project where the Bank of Zambia indicated they were undertaking wide consultations?

So many months have passed, and there is no update!





Similarly, Export Tracking Project. No update?



Botoka Gorge Power project, no update?



Safe City, we see non functional cameras installed? What is the update?





INRIS project at Home Affairs, which would have culminated in issuance credit card type NRCs and integrated IDs across services. No update?



Maamba Colliaries phase 2 to add another 300MW! What is the update?





Abu Dabi 2,000 MW solar project! No update?



Youth Empowerment Fuel Tankers! Is it succeeding?



Nuclear Power station! What has happened to students we sent to Russia who have now graduated and are back in the country?





Multi Facility Economic Zones, which were declared! What is the progress?



The $40m Cashew nut project financed by AfDB in Western Province! Has it succeeded? No update!



ZamPalm project! What is the update?





Lobito corridor fuel pipeline from Angola! Has work started?



Muchinji-Chipata rail! All we see is the railway but no trains moving.



Zesco unbundling, has this been abandoned?





New Irrigation dams to mitigate climate change! How many have been constructed and where?



FTJ University, where we are told $30m down payment was made! Have they recovered the money, and is it proceeding or abandoned?





And the list goes on and on and on…



Dr. Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party